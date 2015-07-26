Real Madrid have struck a deal to sell merchandise online via the Chinese platform Alibaba, the club confirmed on Sunday.

"We have strengthened still more our bond with the country through this agreement with Alibaba, a globally recognised leader in online commerce," Real president Florentino Perez said on the club website (www.realmadrid.com).

"It allows us to launch the official Real Madrid shop in China for over 600 million Chinese consumers online."

Real are at the beginning of a pre-season tour of China where they will play friendlies against Inter Milan on Monday and AC Milan on Thursday.

