Federer saves match points to beat Berdych in Miami
Roger Federer, staring defeat in the face, was flawless under pressure, saving two match points before beating Tomas Berdych 6-2 3-6 7-6(6) to reach the semi-finals of the Miami Open on Thursday.
MADRID Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso has had successful surgery on a nagging groin injury, the Spanish La Liga runners up said on Friday.
The 31-year-old was left out of the world champions' squad for the Confederations Cup later this month, after having struggled during the latter half of the season with his club.
Alonso had the surgery with a specialist in Munich.
Spanish media reported he would be out of action for three to four months. The club gave no estimate of how long he would be sidelined.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Mark Meadows)
KABUL In a custom-built arena in Kabul, crowds cheered as young Afghan men punched, kicked, and wrestled in the country's first professional mixed martial arts league, a welcome distraction to the violence besetting the country.
LONDON Former Manchester City chairman and lifelong fan of the club David Bernstein admits to some disquiet as the team prepare for Sunday's Premier League trip to Arsenal.