Paris Saint-Germain's coach Carlo Ancelotti is seen before his team's French Ligue 1 soccer match against FC Lorient, western France, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Files

MADRID A look at the life and career of Carlo Ancelotti, also known as "Carletto", who was named as Real Madrid coach on Tuesday.

* EARLY DAYS

- Ancelotti was born in Reggiolo, Italy in June 1959.

- A combative midfielder for Parma, AS Roma and AC Milan, he helped Roma win the 1983 Serie A title and four Italian Cups before joining AC Milan in 1986 where he added two more league championships, as well as back-to-back European Cup triumphs in 1989 and 1990.

- Ancelotti was capped 26 times for Italy, scored once and played in the 1990 World Cup.

- He became coach for the first time at Reggiana in 1995 and earned them promotion from Serie B, before joining Parma for two seasons. He replaced Marcello Lippi at Juventus in February 1999, but failed to match the success of the previous boss. He returned to the San Siro as coach of AC Milan in 2001.

SUCCESS IN MILAN

- He won two Champions Leagues, a Serie A title, a Coppa Italia and the 2007 FIFA Club World Cup. In late May 2009, he announced he was leaving Milan after guiding them to third spot in Serie A.

- A day later he succeeded Guus Hiddink as Chelsea manager, signing a three-year contract.

* CHELSEA DOUBLE

- Ancelotti made a flying start at Stamford Bridge with his side winning their opening six matches.

- Chelsea trailed Manchester United in the Premier League going into the last six games of the season, but a 2-1 victory at their rivals sent them top and they went on to take the league title, finishing with an 8-0 drubbing of Wigan Athletic.

- Chelsea completed the 2009-10 double with a 1-0 victory over Portsmouth in the FA Cup final.

* DISAPPOINTING RESULTS

- Despite starting the new season with successive 6-0 wins and leading the table until November, the victories dried up, turning up the heat on Ancelotti for the first time since his arrival.

- Chelsea were struggling to stay in the top four in January and owner Roman Abramovich's dream of winning the Champions League was frustrated three months later as they lost to Manchester United in the quarter-finals.

- Ancelotti was sacked after ending the season with a 1-0 defeat at Everton that left them nine points behind United in the final standings.

* PARIS ST GERMAIN

- Ancelotti joined Paris Saint-Germain in December 2011 and the club ended the campaign as Ligue 1 runners-up.

- The following season he led them to their first French league title since 1994 with two matches to spare.

- Ancelotti informed PSG that he wanted to leave but the club turned down his request in May.

* SPORTING ACCOLADE:

- Ancelotti is one of only six people - along with Miguel Munoz, Giovanni Trapattoni, Johan Cruyff, Frank Rijkaard and Pep Guardiola - to have lifted the European Cup as both a player and coach.

Sources: Reuters/UEFA.com (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit and Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)