Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (R) talks to his teammate Gareth Bale after an injury during their Spanish First Division soccer match against Malaga at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID Real Madrid should have forward Gareth Bale back after injury for Saturday's La Liga game at Sevilla, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.

The Wales winger has been sidelined by a calf injury for a couple of weeks and returns for what is probably the toughest of Real's four remaining games in Spain's top flight.

Leaders Barcelona, who visit bottom side Cordoba earlier on Saturday, are two points ahead of second-placed Real, with champions Atletico Madrid seven points further back in third before their game at home to Athletic Bilbao.

"Gareth Bale has been training with the rest of the squad and I think he will be available for the match against Sevilla," Ancelotti told a news conference.

"Gareth is fresher than some of the others because he has rested and he will help us at an important stage of the season," added the Italian, who is also waiting on the fitness of Real's France striker Karim Benzema.

Benzema has not featured since hurting a knee in last month's Champions League quarter-final, first leg at Atletico Madrid.

"We are not going to take any risks, it's not the last match of the season," Ancelotti said.

"It could be that they are not able to play the whole 90 minutes but if there is any risk we will not gamble."

Ancelotti will be keen to have both forwards back and at full fitness as Real, the holders, play their Champions League semi-final, first leg at Juventus on Tuesday, with the return leg the following week.

Real are chasing a record-extending 11th European crown after finally winning their 10th last term after more than a decade of failed attempts.

Ancelotti defended Real's Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who has hit a lean patch in recent matches and has scored only one goal in their last five games.

"He has scored all these goals because he has character," Ancelotti said.

"Cristiano is not happy with what he is doing, he wants to improve and that's why he scores so many goals."

(Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)