Real Madrid's Gareth Bale touches his calf before walking off the pitch during their Champions League Group A soccer match against Shakhtar Donetsk at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID Real Madrid midfielder Gareth Bale damaged a calf muscle in his left leg during Tuesday's 4-0 Champions League Group A victory at home to Shakhtar Donetsk, tests confirmed on Thursday.

The Wales international had to come off in the first half and was replaced by Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

"Following the tests carried out on Gareth Bale today ... the player has been diagnosed with a soleus muscle injury in his left leg," Real said on their website (www.realmadrid.com). "His condition will be evaluated."

Real have La Liga games against Granada, Athletic Bilbao and Malaga before they play at Swedish side Malmo in their second Champions League match of the campaign at the end of the month.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Alan Baldwin)