MADRID, Sept 13 World record signing Gareth Bale will make his Real Madrid debut in Saturday's La Liga match at Villarreal, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.

The Wales winger played the final half hour of Wales's 3-0 World Cup qualification defeat at home to Serbia on Tuesday, his first competitive action since July, and trained with his Real team mates for the first time on Wednesday.

"I think everyone knows his pre-season was not normal but his physical condition is not bad," Ancelotti told a news conference.

"I don't know if he will start but he will play some of the match," the Italian added. "He is very excited and very motivated." (Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John Mehaffey)