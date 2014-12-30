MADRID Dec 30 Real Madrid have made it clear to Manchester United and other possible suitors for his signature that Gareth Bale is not for sale at any price.

Real president Florentino Perez told Spanish newspaper Marca that Welshman Bale, who signed for the European champions for a world record 100 million euros ($121.6 million) last year, was key to the club's present and future.

"Just as I can't imagine Real Madrid without Cristiano (Ronaldo), I can't imagine Real Madrid without Bale either," Perez said.

Bale has been linked with a move to Premier League giants United, who have been undertaking very expensive rebuilding under manager Louis van Gaal.

"We have not received an offer from Manchester or any other club for Gareth Bale," Perez said.

"We haven't received any offers for one simple reason: every club knows that Gareth Bale will never leave Real Madrid and that the club will not discuss their star, no matter how much is offered."

It has not taken Bale long to woo the Bernabeu fans, with his goals in the King's Cup and Champions League finals establishing his credentials as a world-class performer on the big occasion. At 25, he is growing into his Galactico boots.

"Bale is a key player," Perez said. "He has already done so much for the team and is a key part of our club's future." ($1 = 0.8219 Euros) (Writing by Ian Chadband in London, editing by Ed Osmond)