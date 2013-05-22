MADRID May 22 Real Madrid's Jose Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo were handed two-match bans in the King's Cup after they were sent off in last week's final at the Bernabeu, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) said on Wednesday.

Mourinho was dismissed for vigorously disputing a refereeing decision in the 75th minute of Friday's 2-1 final defeat by Atletico Madrid.

The Portuguese will not serve his punishment in next season's Spanish cup competition as he agreed to leave the club by mutual consent on Monday. Media speculation has linked him with a possible return to Chelsea.

Portugal forward Ronaldo was sent off with a straight red card in the second half of extra-time for kicking out at Atletico captain Gabi and appearing to catch him in the face.

He received a one-match ban for violent conduct and another for the accumulation of cards, having received a yellow earlier in the game.

La Liga runners up Real have two games left this season, at Real Sociedad on Sunday and home to Osasuna on June 1st. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ed Osmond)