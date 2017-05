MADRID, June 3 Rafa Benitez has been appointed the coach of Real Madrid for the next three seasons, the Spanish club said on Wednesday.

Spaniard Benitez left Napoli at the end of the season and takes over from Italian Carlo Ancelotti at the Bernabeu.

"Real Madrid will present Rafa Benitez as the new coach for the next three seasons on Wednesday, June 3," a statement from the club read.

Ancelotti was dismissed 12 months after ending 12 years of Champions League failure by leading Real to a record-extending 10th European crown.