MADRID, July 2 Real Madrid will play their opening pre-season friendly at English Championship club Bournemouth on July 21, new coach Carlo Ancelotti's first match in charge.

The game at the Goldsands stadium on the south coast will also be a first chance for the nine-times European champions to field new signing Isco, their Spain Under-21 midfielder who joined from Malaga last month.

"We are delighted Real Madrid will play their first pre-season game on British soil," director and former player Emilio Butragueno told the club's website (www.realmadrid.com) on Tuesday.

The entry prices will be 55 pounds ($83.44) for adult season ticket holders and 60 pounds on general sale, Bournemouth said. ($1 = 0.6592 British pounds) (Reporting by Iain Rogers editing by Tony Jimenez)