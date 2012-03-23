Real Madrid's Pepe reacts during their Spanish King's Cup quarter-final second leg ''El Clasico'' soccer match against Barcelona at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino/Files

MADRID Real Madrid defender Pepe was handed a two-match ban on Friday for insulting the referee after the 1-1 league draw at Villarreal.

Sergio Ramos, however, was given a reprieve with one of his two yellow cards from Wednesday's match over-ruled by the Spanish football federation's competition committee.

The Real defender will be free to play when the leaders host Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Coach Jose Mourinho and Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil were shown red cards in the game, after Villarreal snatched a late equaliser, and received the standard one-match suspension.

Mourinho's assistant Rui Faria was given a two-game ban after being sent from the dugout midway through the second half at the Madrigal.

