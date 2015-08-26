Portugal's national soccer team player Fabio Coentrao warms up for a training session, ahead of their international friendly soccer match against Mexico June 6 in preparation for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, in Foxborough, Massachusetts June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files

MADRID Real Madrid and Monaco have agreed a deal under which Real's Portugal left back Fabio Coentrao will go on loan to the Ligue 1 side for the 2015-16 season, the two clubs said on Wednesday.

Coentrao, 27, joined Real from Benfica in 2011 for a fee of 30 million euros ($34.1 million).

However, he is behind Brazil fullback Marcelo in the Real pecking order and has also been hampered by a series of injuries, making only 17 appearances in all competitions last season.

Monaco failed to qualify for the Champions League group stage when they were beaten 4-3 on aggregate by Valencia despite winning Tuesday's playoff second leg 2-1.

($1 = 0.8794 euros)

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)