MADRID, July 11 Real Madrid's Portugal defender Fabio Coentrao will miss the trip to Australia for the International Champions Cup friendly tournament after returning from holiday with a thigh injury.

"The Portugal fullback... will not be part of the group travelling to Melbourne tomorrow and will do recuperation work at Real's training facilities," the Spanish giants said on their website (www.realmadrid.com) on Saturday.

Real are due to play AS Roma at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 18 and Manchester City at the same venue six days later before heading to China to play Inter Milan and AC Milan. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)