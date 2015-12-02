Russia's Denis Cheryshev looks out of the bus window as Russian national soccer team arrives to the base camp in the town of Itu, north west from Sao Paulo, ahead of the 2014 World Cup June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

BARCELONA Real Madrid could be thrown out of the King’s Cup for playing Denis Cheryshev against Cadiz in their last-32 tie on Wednesday when he should have been suspended, Spanish media reported.

Cheryshev received a third yellow card playing for Villarreal against Barcelona in the semi-finals of last season’s competition but he has not served the resulting ban.

Breaking the Spanish federation rules would mean automatic elimination for Real, Radio Cope and As newspaper reported.

Cheryshev, who scored after three minutes against Cadiz, was taken off at halftime by Real manager Rafa Benitez.

(Reporting by Tim Hanlon, editing by Ed Osmond)