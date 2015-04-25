Football - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg - Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - 22/4/15Javier Hernandez celebrates after scoring the first goal for Real MadridReuters / Juan Medina

BARCELONA Javier Hernandez will be an important player for Real Madrid in the remaining games of the season after scoring the goal that secured a Champions League semi-final slot, coach Carlo Ancelotti has said.

The Mexican was a forgotten man only a few weeks ago at the Bernabeu but his late Champions League goal against Atletico Madrid in Wednesday's quarter-final second leg triggered calls for his loan deal from Manchester United to be made permanent.

It may have been a simple task to sweep the ball home from Cristiano Ronaldo’s pass but Hernandez was in the right place at the right time to get the only goal during 180 minutes of football.

"What has happened with Chicharito (Hernandez’s nickname) is an example for a lot of players that have played little,” Ancelotti told a news conference.

"Due to his hard work and professionalism he was ready at the right moment.

"We need now to take advantage of his good form and he will be an important player for us."

Hernandez seized his chance after an injury crisis that left Real without Luka Modric, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema against Atletico and they will also be absent for Sunday’s league clash with Celta Vigo.

Real have an option to make the striker's season-long loan from United permanent for a fee of 10 million euros ($10.87 million) according to Spanish newspaper As.

However, Ancelotti refused to be drawn whether this is the club’s plan.

"The situation is clear and we will talk at the end of the season," said the Italian.

Second-placed Real travel to Celta with Barcelona, who play at city rivals Espanyol on Saturday, two points clear at the top of the table.

"The team is doing well and to reach the semi-finals (of the Champions League) was very important," said Ancelotti.

"Since then we have concentrated on resting and being ready to give our best in La Liga. We face a Celta team that is playing well, with a lot of rhythm and it will be hard to win."

(Editing by Alan Baldwin)