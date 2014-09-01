(Corrects Mexico World Cup result)

* Real agree one-year loan deal for Mexico striker

* Move follows United agreement for Falcao loan

MADRID, Sept 1 Real Madrid have moved to broaden their options in attack by agreeing to sign Mexico striker Javier Hernandez on loan from Manchester United for the 2014-15 season.

"Real Madrid and Manchester United have reached an agreement for the loan of the player Javier Hernandez, who will be tied to the club for the current season," Real said in a statement on their website (www.realmadrid.com) on Monday.

Real have an option to buy the 26-year-old, who is valued at 14 million euros (18.4 million US dollar) on website transfermarkt.com, and he would be presented to the media at the Bernabeu stadium later on Monday, the European champions added. United also confirmed the move on their Twitter account.

Known as "Chicharito", or "little pea", Hernandez will provide backup for Real's first-choice striker Karim Benzema, a France international, and will be expected to make an impact from the bench.

He is surplus to requirements at United as the English Premier League club have agreed to take Colombia striker Radamel Falcao on loan from Monaco, according to a source close to the deal.

Hernandez joined United from hometown side Guadalajara in July 2010 but after a fine debut season, when he scored 20 goals in all competitions, he has played mostly as a substitute.

He helped Mexico reach the last 16 of the World Cup in Brazil, scoring in the 3-1 group-stage win over Croatia.

Real suffered a surprise 4-2 La Liga reverse at Real Sociedad on Sunday and their next outing is at home to champions Atletico Madrid on Sept. 13.

Hernandez is the son of namesake Javier Hernandez, a Mexico striker who featured at the 1986 World Cup and was nicknamed "Chicharo", or "pea", because of his green eyes. (1 US dollar = 0.7614 euro) (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)