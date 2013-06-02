Retirement is like dying for Arsenal manager Wenger
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has repeated his intention to stay in management next season, saying retirement would be like dying.
MADRID Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain hinted at a transfer to Juventus after Real Madrid ended their season with a 4-2 home win over Osasuna in La Liga on Sunday.
"I am leaving Real," the 25-year-old told reporters after having captained the side and scored the game's opening goal. "I have been here for seven years and I have taken my time to make this decision - it isn't a heat of the moment thing.
"I came here for 12 million euros and they will sell me for more. I have achieved a lot here.
"I know Juventus want me but there is nothing concrete. I want to go somewhere where they prove they really want me."
Higuain has had to alternate striking duties with Karim Benzema under coach Jose Mourinho, with neither managing to secure a regular starting place this season. (Reporting by Mark Elkington; editing by Tony Jimenez)
Swansea City missed the opportunity to pull away from the relegation zone when they were held 0-0 at home by Middlesbrough in a tetchy encounter on Sunday.
BERLIN VfL Wolfsburg striker Mario Gomez scored a hat-trick in seven minutes late in the game to secure a 3-3 draw at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sunday and continue his stellar scoring run under coach Andries Jonker.