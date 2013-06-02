Real Madrid's Gonzalo Higuain celebrates after scoring a goal against Levante during their Spanish first division soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/Files

MADRID Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain hinted at a transfer to Juventus after Real Madrid ended their season with a 4-2 home win over Osasuna in La Liga on Sunday.

"I am leaving Real," the 25-year-old told reporters after having captained the side and scored the game's opening goal. "I have been here for seven years and I have taken my time to make this decision - it isn't a heat of the moment thing.

"I came here for 12 million euros and they will sell me for more. I have achieved a lot here.

"I know Juventus want me but there is nothing concrete. I want to go somewhere where they prove they really want me."

Higuain has had to alternate striking duties with Karim Benzema under coach Jose Mourinho, with neither managing to secure a regular starting place this season. (Reporting by Mark Elkington; editing by Tony Jimenez)