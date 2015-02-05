Real Madrid's James Rodriguez scores against Sevilla during their Spanish first division soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

BARCELONA Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez will require surgery on a broken bone in his foot and is expected to be out for two months, the club confirmed on Thursday.

"A fracture of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot has been detected. The player will have surgery in the following hours," read a statement on the Real website.

Rodriguez scored the opener in Real's 2-1 victory over Sevilla on Wednesday before going off injured.

Defender Sergio Ramos also had to be substituted with a hamstring problem and tests will take place to discover the extent of the injury.

With Pepe also injured and Marcelo suspended, coach Carlo Ancelotti faces a crisis in defence ahead of the crunch Madrid derby with Atletico on Saturday.

(Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)