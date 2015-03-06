BARCELONA Winning three Champions League titles proves that Carlo Ancelotti can be a tough operator and is no pushover when it comes to coaching, the Real Madrid coach said on Friday.

Despite Real holding a two-point lead at the top of La Liga, Ancelotti has been criticised for their lull in form since the Christmas break and he has also been accused of being too soft on the players.

“I have felt supported by the club since the first day I arrived,” Ancelotti, who took charge of the club in 2013 having previously led AC Milan to two Champions League titles, told reporters.

“I have a lot of experience. I have been coaching for many years and with this ‘weak’ arm of mine I have managed to win three Champions Leagues.”

Fans have become used to Real sweeping aside the opposition as they did during their Spanish record 22-match winning streak at the end of 2014.

As a result there was discontent among the Bernabeu faithfuls when they drew 1-1 with Villarreal last weekend.

In particular they took exception to the substitution of the creative Isco for Asier Illarramendi and there was a chorus of whistles.

“I have had a normal week and we are preparing well for tomorrow’s game,” said Ancelotti.

“I am used to criticism, this was not the first time and it won’t be the last either but it won’t change my attitude. I have full confidence in the team and I will repeat that I would make the same substitution again.”

Ancelotti admitted though that the team needs regain its potency in attack.

“We have been finding it more difficult to score goals as we have lost efficiency. We are not playing the ball through quickly enough from the back and we are finding it difficult to make openings when teams defend solidly,” he said.

“The game against Athletic (Bilbao this weekend) will have a high intensity as they pile on pressure very well and we need to start well.”

(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)