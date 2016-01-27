Real Madrid will not seek to boost their squad ahead of their transfer ban, which starts at the end of the month, club president Florentino Perez said on Wednesday.

Perez’s leadership at Real has been synonymous with glamour signings but the club will be unable to register new players during the next two transfer windows for breaching FIFA rules on signing non-Spanish Under-18 players.

“We will not sign players during the winter market but this has nothing to do with the punishment. It is because we have the best players and the best trainer,” Perez told France Football.

Both Real and city neighbours Atletico Madrid were hit with the sanction on Jan. 14 and are appealing the decision. It is the same punishment as was handed out to Barcelona for a similar offence in 2014.

“The ban is very hurtful and it is very serious to stain the image of Madrid with this,” said Perez.

“We are convinced that it is all an error and it is ridiculous to think that Real Madrid is to be punished over a matter of protecting minors when children have always been a priority for us.”

Zinedine Zidane replaced Rafa Benitez as Real's coach in early January. They lie third in La Liga with 44 points from 21 games, four points off leaders Barcelona.

(Reporting by Tim Hanlon in Barcelona; editing by Andrew Roche)