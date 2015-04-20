BARCELONA, April 20 Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has a calf injury and will miss this week's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Atletico Madrid, the club said on Monday.

Bale limped off early in Real's 3-1 victory over Malaga in La Liga on Saturday and is expected to be out of action for up to three weeks.

"He has been diagnosed with an injury to the calf muscle of the left leg," Real said in a statement on their website.

Midfielder Luka Modric is also injured and striker Karim Benzema is a fitness doubt for the Atletico game on Wednesday with the tie level at 0-0 from the first leg. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon, editing by Ed Osmond)