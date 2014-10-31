MADRID Oct 31 Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has not recovered from a buttock muscle injury and will miss Saturday's La Liga game at Granada, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.

Ancelotti did not say whether he expects Bale, who last played in the 5-0 La Liga win over Athletic Bilbao on Oct. 5, to be fit for Tuesday's Champions League Group B match at home to Liverpool.

Centre back Pepe and midfielder Luka Modric also had "problems", Ancelotti said, adding that he would wait until after training later on Friday to decide Saturday's starting lineup.

Real trimmed the gap to joint leaders Barcelona to one point when they beat their arch rivals 3-1 at the Bernabeu in last week's 'Clasico'.

Barca, who host Celta Vigo on Saturday, and Sevilla, who play at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, each have 22 points from nine matches, with Real on 21.

"We are happy with what we are doing but all the matches are tests," Ancelotti said.

"Past games are in the past," added the Italian. "In Granada we want to keep our run going but you never know how things will turn out." (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)