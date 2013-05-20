Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho shouts to his players during their Spanish King's Cup final soccer match against Atletico de Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has convened a news conference for later on Monday amid speculation the La Liga club are poised to announce the departure of coach Jose Mourinho.

Perez will appear at the Bernabeu stadium at 8 p.m. local time (1800 GMT), Real said on their website (www.realmadrid.com) without giving further details.

The world's richest club by income, Real will end this season without major silverware following Friday's defeat by city rivals Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup final.

Portuguese Mourinho, who has done little to contradict reports he will return to Premier League club Chelsea next season, said it had been a "disastrous" campaign and his "worst ever" as a coach.

Paris St Germain's boss Carlo Ancelotti has been widely tipped as Mourinho's successor and the Italian has told the French side he wants to leave.

