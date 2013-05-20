Mourinho claims draw-specialists United are strong at home
Jose Mourinho claimed on Friday that Manchester United are displaying strong home form despite nine Premier League draws at Old Trafford this season.
MADRID Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has convened a news conference for later on Monday amid speculation the La Liga club are poised to announce the departure of coach Jose Mourinho.
Perez will appear at the Bernabeu stadium at 8 p.m. local time (1800 GMT), Real said on their website (www.realmadrid.com) without giving further details.
The world's richest club by income, Real will end this season without major silverware following Friday's defeat by city rivals Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup final.
Portuguese Mourinho, who has done little to contradict reports he will return to Premier League club Chelsea next season, said it had been a "disastrous" campaign and his "worst ever" as a coach.
Paris St Germain's boss Carlo Ancelotti has been widely tipped as Mourinho's successor and the Italian has told the French side he wants to leave.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)
Jose Mourinho claimed on Friday that Manchester United are displaying strong home form despite nine Premier League draws at Old Trafford this season.
Jason Mohammed scored an unbeaten 91 off 58 balls as West Indies recorded their highest successful one-day international run chase to beat Pakistan in the first of a three-game series on Friday.