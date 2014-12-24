Athletics - Wanjiru holds off Bekele as Keitany breaks record in London
LONDON Kenya's Daniel Wanjiru held off a late charge from Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele to win the London Marathon on Sunday in two hours five minutes 48 seconds.
MADRID Germany midfielder Sami Khedira has indicated he would be happy to extend his contract with Real Madrid beyond June 2015 if an agreement can be reached.
Khedira, whose season has been disrupted by injuries, is not a first-choice starter under coach Carlo Ancelotti, with Germany team mate Toni Kroos, Croatia international Luka Modric and Spain playmaker Isco all ahead in the pecking order.
Media reports have speculated Khedira could move to Bayern Munich and that several English clubs including Arsenal, where his close friend Mesut Ozil plays, are also interested in securing his services.
Khedira, who joined Real from VfB Stuttgart in 2010, told Germany's Stuttgarter Nachrichten he was back to a good level of fitness and hopeful he would see more playing time.
"If we can find a solution I am happy," he said about his contract situation.
"I am a friend of strong competition. He (Kroos) is doing things outstandingly well and after six months is already a focal point of our play."
(Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON Kenya's Daniel Wanjiru held off a late charge from Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele to win the London Marathon on Sunday in two hours five minutes 48 seconds.
BELGRADE A floundering Novak Djokovic should seek advice from evergreen Swiss maestro Roger Federer in order to rediscover his vintage self, the Serb's former Davis Cup coach Bogdan Obradovic said.