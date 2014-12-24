MADRID Germany midfielder Sami Khedira has indicated he would be happy to extend his contract with Real Madrid beyond June 2015 if an agreement can be reached.

Khedira, whose season has been disrupted by injuries, is not a first-choice starter under coach Carlo Ancelotti, with Germany team mate Toni Kroos, Croatia international Luka Modric and Spain playmaker Isco all ahead in the pecking order.

Media reports have speculated Khedira could move to Bayern Munich and that several English clubs including Arsenal, where his close friend Mesut Ozil plays, are also interested in securing his services.

Khedira, who joined Real from VfB Stuttgart in 2010, told Germany's Stuttgarter Nachrichten he was back to a good level of fitness and hopeful he would see more playing time.

"If we can find a solution I am happy," he said about his contract situation.

"I am a friend of strong competition. He (Kroos) is doing things outstandingly well and after six months is already a focal point of our play."

