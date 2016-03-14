MADRID Real Madrid's Casemiro headed a late winner to earn a barely deserved 2-1 victory at Las Palmas in La Liga on Sunday as they moved back within four points of second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Casemiro nodded home from a corner two minutes after the home side's Willian Jose struck in the 87th to equalise after a misplaced pass from Madrid substitute Mateo Kovacic.

Sergio Ramos's flicked header had given Real the lead in the 24th against a determined Las Palmas, who had won their previous three league games to move clear of the relegation zone.

Ramos was sent off in added time for a second yellow card.

Third-placed Real are 10 points clear of Villarreal, who lost 4-2 at Sevilla in a game between fourth and fifth, but are 12 points off leaders Barcelona who beat Getafe 6-0 on Saturday.

(Writing by Richard Martin; editing by Ken Ferris)