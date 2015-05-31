BARCELONA Real Madrid vice-president Eduardo Fernandez de Blas has accidentally let slip at the meeting of a fans group that Rafa Benitez will be the new club coach.

Benitez will leave Napoli at the end of the season and has been hotly tipped to take over from Carlo Ancelotti at the Bernabeu but so far there has been no confirmation.

"Ancelotti is an absolute phenomenon and we give him all out appreciation," Fernandez de Blas told the Madrid members group.

"Until three days ago he was the best trainer in the world as two years ago it was Jose Mourinho and from this week onwards it will be Rafa Benitez."

Italian Ancelotti was dismissed a year after he ended 12 years of Champions League failure and led Real to a record-extending 10th European crown, as well as a King's Cup triumph.

Former-Liverpool and Chelsea boss Benitez, who once had a stint as a Real youth team coach, is expected by local media to be named as the new man at the helm of Real next Wednesday.

(Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)