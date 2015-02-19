Croatia's Luka Modric listens during a news conference at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files

MADRID Real Madrid had some positive news on the injury front on Thursday when Croatia midfielder Luka Modric returned to training after a three-month absence with a thigh injury.

Real have missed the control Modric gives them in central midfield and his reappearance a day after Wednesday's 2-0 Champions League last 16, first leg win at Bundesliga side Schalke 04 came as the La Liga leaders prepare for Sunday's trip to Elche.

"Modric's return to the group was the big news of the day during a training session in which the 10 outfield players who started in the victory against Schalke 04 exercised in the indoor facilities," Real said on their website (www.realmadrid.com).

"The session ended with a match on a miniature pitch, which Modric opted out of to jog alone," the European champions said.

Injury casualties Sergio Ramos, Sami Khedira, James Rodriguez and Fabio Coentrao continued with their respective recovery processes, they added.

Real are a point clear of second-placed Barcelona with over half the La Liga season played.

Barca host Malaga on Saturday and will leapfrog Real into top spot if they avoid defeat to the Andalusians as they have a superior goal difference to their great rivals.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)