Real Madrid's Luka Modric leaves the pitch after an injury during their Spanish First Division soccer match against Malaga at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

BARCELONA, Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has suffered knee ligament damage and could miss the rest of the La Liga season, the club said on Sunday.

Modric went off injured during the second half of Real’s 3-1 victory over Malaga on Saturday.

“A sprained medial collateral ligament of his right knee hasbeen diagnosed,” Real said in a statement on their website.

The loss of the Croatian is a major blow for coach Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday with the tie level at 0-0 after the first leg.

Modric is expected to miss six weeks which would rule him out of the final six games of the La Liga campaign with Real trailing leaders Barcelona by two points.

He could be available for the Champions League final on June 6 if Real make it.

Real winger Gareth Bale is also having tests on a calf injury after also going off injured against Malaga.

(Reporting by Tim Hanlon, Editing by Ed Osmond)