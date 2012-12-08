LISBON Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has hinted at a move to another country, saying that sometimes a new adventure at a new club is the only way for a coach to remain motivated.

"Football is not an easy world, specially for coaches and it's hard for one to stay for many years in the same club," he said in an interview with Cape Verde's national radio.

"I am wholly Portuguese and I have a bit of the navigator, of the discoverer in me. I like different countries, different clubs, different leagues and different cultures.

"I am still not sure if in my future there is another adventure waiting for me because I need to be 100 percent motivated and sometimes new challenges can give us this motivation".

Media speculation surrounding Mourinho's future at Real Madrid has been rife. In May he signed a two-year contract with the club which ties him until 2016 but, after winning the La Liga title last season, his side has struggled to keep momentum in the championship.

The Madrid-based sports daily Marca has said Mourinho was planning to leave the club at the end of the season.

Mourinho has been linked to big-spending Paris St Germain and Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has mentioned him as a possible successor at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese said his future remained unclear but added that, unlike his former rival at Barcelona Pep Guardiola, he would not be taking time off between jobs.

"I still don't know about my future but I will surely continue to work because I love doing so and I prefer to work than be on holiday," he said. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by John Mehaffey)