Jose Mourinho waits for the start of their Spanish first division soccer match against Real Valladolid at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Jose Mourinho will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season having once again produced some golden quotes. Here are some of the Portuguese coach's most memorable utterances over the years as well as what others have said about him.

WHILE PORTO COACH:

"The only thing that I want to say is that we are the best ones and in normal conditions we are more than the best ones. In normal conditions we will be champions. In abnormal conditions we also will be champions."

AFTER BEING APPOINTED AT CHELSEA:

"Please don't call me arrogant, but I'm European champion and I think I'm a special one."

REFLECTING ON HIS MOVE FROM PORTO TO CHELSEA:

"If I had wanted to be protected in a quiet job, I could have stayed at Porto. I would have been second, after God, in the eyes of the fans even if I had never won another thing."

PRESSURE OF THE PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE RACE IN 2006:

"For me, pressure is bird flu. I'm feeling a lot of pressure with the swan in Scotland. It's not fun and I'm more scared of it than football."

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR'S TACTICS IN A 0-0 DRAW WITH CHELSEA:

"As we say in Portugal, they brought the bus and they left the bus in front of the goal."

AN INJURY CRISIS AT CHELSEA:

"It is like having a blanket that is too small for the bed. You pull the blanket up to keep your chest warm and your feet stick out. I cannot buy a bigger blanket because the supermarket is closed. But I am content because the blanket is cashmere. It is no ordinary blanket."

FEELING THE FINANCIAL PINCH TOWARDS END OF TIME AT CHELSEA:

"The style of how we play is very important. But it is omelettes and eggs. No eggs - no omelettes. It depends on the quality of the eggs. In the supermarket you have class one, two or class three eggs and some are more expensive than others and some give you better omelettes. So when the class one eggs are in Waitrose and you cannot go there, you have a problem."

CONTEMPLATING A FILM OF HIS LIFE:

"If they made a film of my life, I think they should get George Clooney to play me. He's a fantastic actor and my wife thinks he would be ideal."

AT INTER MILAN:

"I am very happy at Inter. I am not happy in Italian football - because I don't like it and they don't like me. Simple."

ON FORMER CHELSEA MANAGER CLAUDIO RANIERI:

"I studied Italian five hours a day for many months to ensure I could communicate with the players, media and fans. Ranieri had been in England for five years and still struggled to say 'good morning' and 'good afternoon.'"

AFTER WINNING LA LIGA WITH REAL WITH RECORD POINTS TOTAL:

"Like me or not, I am the only one who won the world's three most important leagues. So maybe instead of the 'Special One', people should start calling me the 'Only One'."

BEFORE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SEMI WITH BARCELONA IN 2011:

"One day he (Einstein) said that the only mechanical force more powerful than steam, electricity and atomic energy is will. That Alberto bloke was not stupid. With will you can achieve things."

AFTER REAL'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DEFEAT BY BORUSSIA DORTMUND:

"I know I am loved in England. I am loved by the fans and the media. They treat me fairly. They give me credit when it is due and criticise when it is deserved. I am loved by some clubs, especially one. In Spain it is different, some people hate me, many of you in this room."

IN THE WORDS OF OTHERS

ARSENAL MANAGER ARSENE WENGER:

"He's out of order, disconnected with reality and disrespectful. When you give success to stupid people, it makes them more stupid sometimes and not more intelligent."

RETIRED MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER ALEX FERGUSON:

"He was certainly full of it, calling me 'boss' and 'big man' when we had our post-match drink after the first leg. But it would help if his greetings were accompanied by a decent glass of wine. What he gave me was paint-stripper."

FORMER LIVERPOOL MANAGER RAFA BENITEZ:

"We were good friends until Liverpool started winning, then he started changing his mind."

CATANIA DIRECTOR PIETRO LO MONACO:

"Mourinho is simply someone who should be smacked in the mouth." (Compiled by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)