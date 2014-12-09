Soccer-Leicester are underdogs against Atletico, says Fuchs
April 18 Leicester City are underdogs in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid, defender Christian Fuchs has said ahead of Tuesday's game.
MADRID Dec 9 Following are details of the 19 consecutive matches Real Madrid have won in all competitions since they lost 2-1 at home to Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Sept. 13. Real's winning streak is a Spanish record, surpassing the previous best of 18 set by Barcelona between October 2005 and January 2006.
Sept. 16 Real 5 FC Basel 1
Real bounce back in style from the reverse to Atletico with a thumping home win in the Champions League.
Sept. 20 Deportivo La Coruna 2 Real 8
Cristiano Ronaldo nets his 27th career hat-trick and Gareth Bale strikes twice as Real score eight goals in an away match in La Liga for the first time.
Sept. 23 Real 5 Elche 1
Ronaldo continues his prolific start to the season with four goals, including two penalties, in a comeback victory.
Sept. 27 Villarreal 0 Real 2
Luka Modric and Ronaldo are on target as Real move up to fourth in the La Liga standings.
Oct. 1 Ludogorets 1 Real 2
Karim Benzema comes off the bench to score 13 minutes from time and scupper any hopes of a dream result for the Bulgarian side in Champions League Group B.
Oct. 5 Real 5 Athletic Bilbao 0
Ronaldo takes his La Liga tally to 13 goals in six appearances with his third treble of the campaign.
Oct. 18 Levante 0 Real 5
Ronaldo maintains his blistering form with two more goals as Real warm up for the 'Clasico' against Barcelona.
Oct. 22 Liverpool 0 Real 3
Real earn their first win over Liverpool helped by a superb Ronaldo goal in a classy Champions League display at Anfield.
Oct. 25 Real 3 Barcelona 1
Real trim Barca's lead at the top of La Liga to one point when they recover from conceding an early goal to secure a stirring comeback victory.
Oct. 29 Cornella 1 Real 4
A second-string Real begin the defence of their King's Cup crown with an easy win against third-tier part-timers Cornella in their last 32, first leg.
Nov. 1 Granada 0 Real 4
James Rodriguez scores twice, including a superb volley, and Ronaldo bags his 17th goal in nine La Liga appearances.
Nov. 4 Real 1 Liverpool 0
Real breeze into the Champions League last 16 with two games to spare thanks to a Benzema goal.
Nov. 8 Real 5 Rayo Vallecano 1
Toni Kroos nets his first goal for Real as the hosts thrashed their Madrid neighbours.
Nov. 22 Eibar 0 Real 4
Ronaldo strikes twice as the leaders subdue plucky La Liga debutants Eibar.
Nov. 26 Basel 0 Real 1
Ronaldo scores his 71st Champions League goal, putting him three behind Lionel Messi's new record for the competition as Real equal the club record winning streak.
Nov. 29 Malaga 1 Real 2
Real secure a club record 16th straight victory when Benzema and Bale score in a laboured 2-1 win, Ronaldo setting up both goals.
Dec. 2 Real 5 Cornella 0
Real set up a probable King's Cup last 16 clash against city rivals Atletico when a second-string side complete a crushing 9-1 aggregate win over the third-tier minnows.
Dec. 6 Real 3 Celta Vigo 0
Ronaldo grabs a record 23rd La Liga hat-trick and takes his goals tally for the season in Spain's top flight to 23.
Dec. 9 Real 4 Ludogorets 0
Real Madrid cruise past Ludogorets in the Champions League, Ronaldo opening the scoring with a penalty, to top their group with six wins from six games.
Goals scored: 71
Goals conceded: 9 (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Martyn Herman)
