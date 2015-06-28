A man walks past a billboard displaying an image of Real Madrid's soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo kicking a ball as part of an advertising campaign in central Madrid, Spain, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo has broken several months of near-silence to rebuff media reports he is unhappy at Real Madrid and might be seeking an exit.

The Portugal forward has barely made any public statements since he gruffly told reporters after the Champions League defeat by Schalke 04 in March he would not speak to the media until the end of the season.

Despite the prolific Ronaldo's goal-scoring efforts, Real ended the campaign without major silverware and coach Carlo Ancelotti was sacked and Rafa Benitez brought in.

The former Manchester United player went out of his way to show support for Ancelotti before he was dismissed and Benitez's appointment prompted speculation Ronaldo had fallen out with the club and with president Florentino Perez.

"I would sincerely like the false reports to stop and to be left a little in peace," said Ronaldo who is on holiday in Miami.

"Reports that I have sought to create conflicts between myself and Real Madrid are absolutely false," the 30-year-old was quoted as saying in the Portuguese sports newspaper A Bola on Saturday.

"I am very happy at the best club in the world and very focused and confident of a new season full of successes."

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony Jimenez)