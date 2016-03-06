MADRID Cristiano Ronaldo's shooting power is unique, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said after Saturday's 7-1 La Liga rout of Celta Vigo included four goals in 26 second-half minutes from the Portugal striker.

Zidane added that Wales forward Gareth Bale, who scored on his comeback from injury, was ready for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second leg against AS Roma.

"Cristiano is unique with his shot, only he has it," the former France playmaker told reporters after Ronaldo produced three dipping shots from distance and a header.

"I could hit the ball well but from closer in. I don't know the feeling, few players have it.

"It's important to have scored ahead of the Champions League," added Zidane referring to Real's only realistic chance of a trophy this season after dropping well off Barcelona's pace in La Liga.

Zidane said substitute Bale, out since injuring his calf in mid-January, shone in the 25 minutes he was on the field.

"Bale looked good, he was happy to play after so long," he explained. "We'll see tomorrow and Monday for the match against Roma but I think he's ready.”

Zidane was pleased with the response of his players to last weekend's 1-0 home defeat by Atletico Madrid, a result that virtually ended their hopes of winning the title.

Third-placed Real, who are nine points behind leaders Barca having played a game more, were whistled by fans during the first half on Saturday before Pepe opened the scoring in the 41st minute.

"They're a demanding crowd who want more from the players," Zidane said. "We talked at halftime ... we came out very strong in the second half, more tuned in and then when you score goals it all gets easier."

(Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Tony Jimenez)