MADRID, Sept 12 Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has completely recovered from injury, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday, suggesting the World Player of the Year will feature in Saturday's La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid.

Portugal forward Ronaldo was struggling with a knee injury at the end of last season and picked up a hamstring strain last month. He has not played since he scored in a 2-0 La Liga win against Cordoba on Aug. 25 and missed Real's 4-2 defeat at Real Sociedad in their last outing.

"He is on top form," Ancelotti told a news conference previewing the match at Real's Bernabeu stadium, a repeat of this year's Champions League final, which Real won 4-1.

"He has been training very well these past three weeks and he does not have any problems," added the Italian.

"He is in optimal condition. He doesn't have a chronic injury. Last season he had one injury and now another. It's nothing chronic."

Saturday's game is also a rematch of the season-opening Spanish Super Cup and a chance for Real to avenge their 2-1 aggregate defeat to their city rivals, the current La Liga champions.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone said he was expecting a different challenge on Saturday as players from both sides are in better physical condition now the season is in full swing.

After losing top scorer Diego Costa to Chelsea, Atletico made some astute-looking signings during the transfer window, bringing in the likes of Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic, France forward Antoine Griezmann and Italy winger Alessio Cerci.

"When you are starting out, after completing your pre-season training, you have a certain physical condition in the first game but now the players will be in better shape," Simeone told a news conference.

"I am expecting a powerful Madrid, intense and with pace," added the Argentine.

"They are a team with top players and we have to be able to counteract that and make the most of the chances that will give us the result we want."

ADAPTATION TIME

Real's new signing Javier Hernandez has a chance to make his debut at the Bernabeu after joining on loan from Manchester United and Ancelotti said the Mexico forward was likely to come off the bench at some point.

He is competing with Real's France forward Karim Benzema for a place in the starting lineup this season.

"We are very happy with Chicharito," Ancelotti said in reference to Hernandez's nickname.

"Tomorrow he won't play from the beginning but he will be of use during the game."

Another of Real's new signings, James Rodriguez, has so far failed to reproduce the scintillating form that won him the golden boot award at the 2014 World Cup with six goals.

Ancelotti said it was normal for a player to need time to settle in at a new club and Rodriguez, who joined the European champions from Monaco, was no different.

"It's clear that a new player needs time to adapt," Ancelotti said.

"I am pleased with what he has done so far. It's normal that he might have the odd problem at the start."

Real's arch rivals Barcelona, pipped to the title by Atletico last season, are the only team to have won both their opening games and host Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Martyn Herman)