BARCELONA Real Madrid ended their five-year wait for the La Liga title on Sunday as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema scored in a 2-0 win at Malaga, clinching a 33rd league triumph.

Real needed just a point to wrap up the title and raced into the lead when Ronaldo scored in the second minute, ensuring the champions scored in every league game of the season. Benzema wrapped up the win early in the second half.

Real finished the campaign on 93 points after a sixth straight league win since going down 3-2 to Barca in April.

Last year's champions Barcelona finished second on 90 points after coming from two goals down to beat Eibar 4-2 at home.

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)