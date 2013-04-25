MADRID, April 25 Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina said the 10-match ban given to his team mate Luis Suarez for biting an opponent was 'absurd' and 'excessive'.

Uruguay international Suarez was punished on Wednesday by the English Football Association (FA) after he bit the arm of Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic at the weekend.

"He knows he is in the wrong, and that it was a mistake, but the 10-game punishment seems absurd to me, excessive and unfair," Spanish international Reina was quoted as telling radio station Cadena Cope by sports daily AS on Thursday.

"I consider myself a friend of Luis. He is being treated differently, I don't know if it is because he is Uruguayan or because he has been involved in similar episodes.

"It seems the people who make the decisions have it in for him.

"There is a lot of hypocrisy. There have been cases of racism where they have handed out a four-game ban, and he got eight."

Suarez served an eight-match ban for racially abusing Manchester United's Patrice Evra last season.

Liverpool have expressed their shock at the FA's decision and have until Friday (1100 GMT) to appeal against the ban on their leading scorer. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Clare Fallon)