MADRID Factbox on five of Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's most memorable goals for the Spanish club. Ronaldo overtook former Spain striker Raul to become Real's record marksman on Saturday with 324 goals.

1. Real were trailing 2-1 at home to Valencia heading into the 89th minute of a La Liga game in May 2014. Angel Di Maria lifted the ball across the penalty area and Ronaldo pulled off a kind of reverse karate kick volley to send the ball into the net past stunned goalkeeper Diego Alves.

2. After the ball spun away from goal at a corner in a La Liga game at Rayo Vallecano in February 2012, Ronaldo was first to react. He chased it down and sent an audacious backheel through a crowd of players into the corner of the net.

3. Ronaldo picked up the ball 30 metres from goal in a La Liga game at Osasuna in March 2012. He took a couple of steps and smashed a shot into the top left corner before famously raising the leg of his shorts and pointing to his bulging right thigh muscle.

4. Real and great rivals Barcelona were locked at 0-0 in extra time of the 2011 King's Cup final in Valencia and heading for penalties. Di Maria whipped a cross over from the left wing and Ronaldo leaped high above Barca defender Adriano to crash a header past keeper Jose Manuel Pinto to win the game.

5. Playing against former club Manchester United for the first time since joining Real, Ronaldo rescued a 1-1 draw with another brilliant header in a Champions League last 16, first leg in Madrid in February 2013. Di Maria was again the provider, crossing for the Portuguese to arrow the hall into the corner.

