Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
MADRID Cristiano Ronaldo left reporters scratching their heads on Sunday when he said he did not celebrate his goals in Real Madrid's 3-0 La Liga home win over Granada because he was "sad" for "professional" reasons.
The Portugal international, who asked to be substituted after picking up a knock in the second half at the Bernabeu, said his feelings had nothing to do with losing out to Andres Iniesta for the Best Player in Europe award on Thursday but refused to elaborate.
"I don't celebrate goals when I am feeling sad and that's the case today," Ronaldo said, adding it was a "professional" and not a "personal" issue.
"The people who work here know why and I won't say anymore than that," he said.
Ronaldo said he should be fit to feature for Portugal in their World Cup 2014 qualifiers against Luxembourg and Azerbaijan next week.
"Let's see in a few days if I recover because I want to play with the national team and they are important qualifiers for us," he said.
"For sure in the next two or three days I will be fine."
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
MILAN, Luciano Spalletti said on Tuesday he was happy to be the new coach of Inter Milan as he prepared to fly out to China to finalise a deal with the club's owners. Spalletti led AS Roma to second place in Serie A this season but left last week after deciding not to renew his contract.