LISBON Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo is confident he will reach a deal to renew his contract with the La Liga club.

The Portugal captain arrived at Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009 for a world record fee of more than 90 million euros and continued his goalscoring spree in Spain.

However, Real's failure to win major silverware last season and reports of division in the dressing room have prompted speculation Ronaldo, whose contract runs until June 2015, may be seeking a move away from the Spanish capital.

"I am well, calm and not worried about it. I know we will reach a deal," Ronaldo told reporters on Friday.

Club president Florentino Perez has described Ronaldo as "priceless" and said he would stay and help Real win the 10th European crown they have been chasing since their last continental success in 2002.

The 28-year-old helped Portugal beat Russia 1-0 on Friday to revive their 2014 World Cup qualification campaign. Ronaldo declined to comment when questioned about coach Jose Mourinho's remarks that he did not cope well with criticism.

