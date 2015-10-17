England's Finn out to impress selectors in Ireland series
England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
MADRID Cristiano Ronaldo overtook Raul as Real Madrid's record scorer when he found the net with a trademark long-range piledriver in Saturday's La Liga game at home to Levante for his 324th goal for the Spanish club.
The Portugal captain collected the ball around five metres outside the penalty area in the 30th minute of the game at Real's Bernabeu stadium before taking a couple of steps and then smashing a shot into the net to put Real 2-0 ahead.
Ronaldo, 30, needed a mere 310 matches across seven seasons to overtake Raul's tally of 323 goals, amassed in 741 games over 16 years.
Alfredo Di Stefano is the only other Real player to get past the 300 mark, netting 308 goals in 396 matches over 11 seasons.
Ronaldo's goals are spread across La Liga (231), the Champions League (67), the King's Cup (21), the Spanish Super Cup (3) and the European Super Cup (2).
MILAN Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari has been banned for one game after he walked off the pitch at Cagliari on Sunday, having been booked for complaining to the referee about racist abuse in the crowd.