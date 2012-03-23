MADRID Brief news from La Liga ahead of this weekend's matches: (All times GMT):

* Leaders Real Madrid will not give the habitual pre-match news conference ahead of the visit of Real Sociedad on Saturday (1900), after the costly loss of composure at Villarreal during the week.

After conceding a late equaliser at the Madrigal, coach Jose Mourinho, defender Sergio Ramos and midfielder Mesut Ozil were all sent off, and will be suspended for Saturday.

"We share the indignation of the team," Real sports director Miguel Pardeza told sports daily Marca on Friday, when the football federation's competition committee was scheduled to sit and rule on the midweek misdemeanors.

"It seems the referee's performance was out of proportion, and was nothing like the one we saw a few weeks ago with Barcelona in the Reyno de Navarra (when Barca lost 3-2). We are worried by the different criteria applied."

* Real's lead at the top has been chopped from 10 points to six by consecutive draws in the last week. With 10 matches left to play champions Barca can increase the pressure with a win at Real Mallorca (1700), two hours before Real play on Saturday.

Barca will also be forced into changes with defenders Dani Alves suspended, Adriano Correia injured and Eric Abidal, awaiting a liver transplant.

* Third-placed Valencia travel to play Getafe on Saturday (2100) with the pressure growing on coach Unai Emery following the midweek 2-1 home defeat to basement side Real Zaragoza.

"From Madrid it seems strange that in Valencia they criticise the coach and players when they are in such a good position," Getafe coach Luis Garcia told Las Provincias. "One year when they don't finish third they'll value Emery's work."

* Fourth-placed Levante have defied predictions to remain in the European places in La Liga and can strengthen their claim with a win at home to direct rivals Osasuna on Sunday (1500).

"The story changes now because we have achieved our primary objective, to get 44 points, and practically speaking we are safe from relegation," midfielder Francisco Farinos said. "Now we need to push and see how high we can finish."

* Atletico Madrid's Brazilian playmaker Diego Ribas has returned to fitness after a month out with a muscle injury and could return at basement side Real Zaragoza on Sunday (1100).

* Athletic Bilbao striker Fernando Llorente is racing to be fit in time for the visit of Sporting Gijon on Sunday (1700). The Spanish international has missed their last two games with a hip problem.

Marcelo Bielsa's side, who knocked Manchester United out of the Europa League last week, have lost their last three league games.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by Alastair Himmer)