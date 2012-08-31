MADRID Aug 31 Malaga have signed Paraguay striker Roque Santa Cruz on a season-long loan from Manchester City, the Spanish club said in a statement on Friday.

The 31-year-old, who was on loan at La Liga side Real Betis last season, passed a medical earlier in the day.

Santa Cruz is Malaga's third signing in the last 24 hours after they also landed Argentine striker Javier Saviola and Chile midfielder Manuel Iturra.

Qatari-owned Malaga were on Thursday drawn in Champions League Group C along with AC Milan, Zenit St Petersburg and Anderlecht. (Reporting by Mark Elkington; editing by Tony Jimenez)