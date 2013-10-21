Sevilla let slip a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Valladolid and Real Betis lost 2-1 at home to promoted Elche in La Liga on Sunday.

Colombian Carlos Bacca struck in the second minute and Alberto Moreno's powerful left-foot drive on the half hour appeared to put Sevilla comfortably in charge.

But Valladolid's Manucho surprised Sevilla's goalkeeper in the 81st miunute as he leapt high to head into the back of the net.

Three minutes later Ebert snatched victory from Sevilla's grasp as he thumped a free kick into the top corner.

Sevilla climbed to 10th in the table with 10 points. A victory would have ended a 17-year winless streak at the Pucela Stadium.

Earlier, Getafe won their fourth successive game, equalling their best ever winning streak in La Liga with a 2-0 victory at Granada.

The Andalusian side had Diakhate sent off just after the half-hour with this second yellow card, then Jeison Murillo's attempt at clearing the ball landed in his own net to open the scoring. Pedro Leon added the second goal in the 55th minute.

Getafe climbed to fifth position in the table with 16 points, one behind Villarreal.

Rayo Vallecano opened up space from the bottom of the table with a 1-0 triumph at winless Almeria.

The away side were more aggressive in the first period, led by Jonathan Viera, but could not convert their superiority into a goal.

Despite playing a man down after the expulsion of Saul Niguez in the 64thminute, Rayo's Alex Galvez whipped a free kick into the top right corner 14 minutes later to grab the three points.

