ST GALLEN, Switzerland Adrian Lopez scored on his debut to set Spain on the way to a 2-0 win over Serbia in a friendly in Switzerland on Saturday, handing Sinisa Mihajlovic a losing start as coach of the Serbs.

Lopez, one of four players making their debuts for Spain, headed in the first goal in the 63rd minute and won the penalty from which Santi Cazorla added the second 10 minutes later.

Cazorla had to wait to take the penalty as Serb fans behind the goal through a smoke bomb into the area.

Two more firecrackers landed on the pitch at the other end of the field just after the re-start.

World and European champions Spain, facing opponents who blocked their way to goal by stringing a back line of five players across the field with another line of four in front of that, laboured through the first half.

Spain were without any of the Barcelona or Athletic Bilbao players involved in the Copa del Rey final on Friday.

