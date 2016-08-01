Toulouse's Wissam Ben Yedder reacts after missed a penalty during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Girondins Bordeaux at the Chaban Delmas Stadium in Bordeaux, southwestern France, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Files

Sevilla have signed forward Wissam Ben Yedder from Toulouse on a five-year contract, the Europa League champions confirmed on Monday.

The 25-year-old scored 17 goals in 35 Ligue 1 outings as he helped Toulouse avoid relegation by one point last season but has been linked with a move away from the club all summer.

Sevilla confirmed the deal on their official website (www.sevillafc.es), saying the attacker has signed a contract at the club until 2021 for an undisclosed fee, having passed his medical on Monday morning.

The former France U21 international joined Toulouse from UJA Alfortville in 2010 and featured 156 times for the side in Ligue 1, scoring 63 goals.

