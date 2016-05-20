Football Soccer - Liverpool v Sevilla - UEFA Europa League Final - St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland - 18/5/16Sevilla's Coke celebrates with the trophy and team mates after winning the UEFA Europa League Final Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic

MADRID Sevilla will receive an award from European soccer body UEFA for winning the Europa League trophy three years in a row, after they came from behind to beat Liverpool 3-1 in Basel on Wednesday night.

"We were able to score three goals against a great team ...that has double our budget and titles," Sevilla president Jose Castro said on Friday. "...This team has no limits."

The Andalusian side trailed 1-0 at half-time at the St. Jakob Park stadium, marking an impressive second-half comeback with one goal from striker Kevin Gameiro and two from club captain Coke.

UEFA have yet to say what the special mark of recognition - enshrined in the Europa League statutes - will be.

But had Sevilla pulled off the same feat under the previous format of the competition, when it was known as the UEFA Cup, they would have been allowed to keep the trophy for good.

UEFA awarded La Liga winners Barcelona a badge of honour now displayed on their shirts for winning a fifth European title in 2015.

Sevilla can end the season with another title when they take on Barcelona at Atletico Madrid's Vicente Calderon stadium on Sunday in the Copa del Rey final.

"We have a magnificent squad, coaches and a fantastic club," Castro said. "Now we must remain on this path to achieve our second title."

