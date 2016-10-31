Soccer - Coach Schmidt leaves Mainz
BERLIN Mainz 05 parted ways with coach Martin Schmidt on Monday after the Bundesliga club struggled throughout the season and were only safe from relegation on the penultimate matchday.
MADRID Sevilla midfielder Samir Nasri has been ruled out of this week's Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb with a muscle injury, the club said on Monday.
Nasri, who joined the La Liga side on a season-long loan from Manchester City, was hurt during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Sporting Gijon.
"Nasri suffers muscular damage in his left biceps, an MRI revealed this morning," Sevilla said in a statement.
"The player's length of absence will be determined once he undergoes further tests."
Nasri has made a significant impact at Sevilla, starting nine games in all competitions and scoring three goals.
Sevilla host Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday in Champions League Group H before entertaining Barcelona in La Liga on Sunday.
They have lost just one game this season and are fourth in La Liga.
(Reporting by Adriana Garcia, editing by Ed Osmond)
Arsenal majority owner Stan Kroenke's KSE (Kroenke Sports & Entertainment) UK Inc said on Monday its shares in the Premier League club were not for sale after media reports that the club's second-largest investor had made an offer to buy out Kroenke.