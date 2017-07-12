Sevilla chief furious over Vitolo's Atletico deal

Football Soccer - Shakhtar Donetsk v Sevilla - UEFA Europa League Semi Final First Leg - Arena Lviv, Lviv, Ukraine - 28/4/16 Vitolo celebrates after scoring the first goal for Sevilla Reuters / Gleb Garanich Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

MADRID (Reuters) - Sevilla President Jose Castro has threatened legal action after winger Vitolo signed for Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Castro announced on Monday that Vitolo agreed in principle to renew his contract but the player on Wednesday paid his own release fee of 37.5 million euros ($42.79 million) and agreed to join his first club Las Palmas until January and then Atletico.

Spanish media said the winger changed his mind about staying at Sevilla after a phone call late on Tuesday from Atletico.

The Madrid club cannot register new players until January because of a two-window FIFA transfer ban for signing minors.

"Sevilla will do everything possible to defend their interests without sparing absolutely anything," Castro told Sevilla's Radio Station.

"The only thing I can say is that the club made a tremendous effort so their captain could stay here and he has not been true to his word, he lacked respect for Sevilla and their fans. He has let us down as a person."

Vitolo appeared at La Liga's offices on Wednesday to pay his release fee, which enabled him to sign for Las Palmas, where he will remain until he can join Atletico.

"We are disappointed with the attitude of the third parties,(Atletico and Las Palmas)," added Castro. "This has deteriorated relationships with these clubs that were marketing our player."

Spain international Vitolo, 27, has agreed a contract with Atletico until 2022. He won the Europa League three times with Sevilla, in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

"Vitolo is a player with extensive experience and quality, who has played for Spain 11 times and become one of the most dangerous players in La Liga in recent seasons," Atletico said in a statement.

