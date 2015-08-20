Sevilla's coach Unai Emery (L) gestures during a training session on the eve of the UEFA Super Cup soccer match against Barcelona at Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi, Georgia, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

MADRID Sevilla coach Unai Emery has hinted the Europa League champions are in the market for a forward amid media reports that former Spain striker Fernando Llorente is poised to join on loan from Juventus.

After winning Europe's second-tier club competition for a second consecutive season last term, Sevilla, who get their latest La Liga campaign underway on Friday at Malaga, sold their Colombia forward Carlos Bacca to AC Milan.

Emery told a news conference on Thursday previewing the Malaga trip that although he was happy with his squad another reinforcement could be brought in before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

"Let's see how we can be better, who can come and help us, we have to be open to that," Emery said.

"It's possible that up front someone could come in who could improve the team," he added.

Llorente has struggled for consistency since joining Juve from Athletic Bilbao two years ago and had limited playing time last term under coach Massimiliano Allegri.

The 30-year-old, whose height of almost two metres makes him a handful for defences, has played 24 times for Spain, scoring seven goals. His last international was in November 2013.

The deal between Juve and Sevilla is set to be finalised in the coming days, Marca sports daily reported on Thursday.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)