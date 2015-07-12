MADRID Europa League champions Sevilla have sealed a deal to take Italy striker Ciro Immobile on loan from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund for the 2015-16 season pending a medical, the La Liga club said on Sunday.

Immobile, 25, will travel to Seville on Sunday and take his medical on Monday before joining up with his new team mates at their training camp at the La Manga resort in south east Spain, Sevilla said on their website (www.sevillafc.es).

Sevilla were in the market for a goalscorer after they sold Colombia forward Carlos Bacca to AC Milan and will be hoping Immobile can rediscover the form that made him top scorer in Serie A playing for Torino in 2013-14.

He had a disappointing campaign with Dortmund last term, managing just 10 goals in 32 appearances.

A graduate of the Juventus academy, Immobile had loan spells at Siena, Grosseto, Pescara and Genoa before joining Torino and then moving to Dortmund for a fee of 18 million euros ($20.1 million) in July last year.

Since winning a second consecutive Europa League title at the end of May, Sevilla have signed Ukraine winger Yevhen Konoplyanka from Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk and also moved to shore up their defence by bringing in French centre back Adil Rami from Milan.

The Andalusians have outperformed in recent years for a club with relatively modest resources, finishing fifth in La Liga last term behind champions Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Valencia.

Their latest triumph in Europe's second-tier club competition was a record fourth following their victories in 2006 and 2007 when it was called the UEFA Cup. It earned them a place in the Champions League group stage for next season.

($1 = 0.8960 euros)

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)